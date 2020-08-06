Did you find yourself disliking Henry Golding's mother a lot in Crazy Rich Asian? Well, we aren't surprised because Michelle Yeoh is a bond girl who can jump off a skyscraper bound to James Bond or go flying in Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon. A head-strong intense woman who can quieten you by just her glare. But all she did for intensity in CRA is play Mahjong. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said, "When you play it, you have a flair—how you move, how you use your hands." So now you know why she moved like a dream in all her movies. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer – Adil Hussain Makes His Debut in the Popular Sci-Fi Series (Watch Video)

But there's more to Yeoh than just being a bond girl or a mean mother. On her birthday today, here're five interesting facts about this gorgeous actress that you aren't aware of.

Michelle Khan? Nope!

Michelle was credited as Michelle Khan in many of her initial movies as her publicist apparently thought it was marketable to international audiences. But Michelle later went back to her real name.

Dance to martial arts

Yeoh learned ballet from the age of 4 but after an injury, she had to give up her dream of doing it professionally. Dance helped her get into martial arts and eventually the greatest action heroine title in 2008

A crouching injury

Ang Lee revealed during an event for Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon that Yeoh tore her anterior cruciate ligament during the filming of the stunts. She took two months to get back on her feet but when she reached the sets she could only do stationary stunts. Lee had to do a lot of tricks to keep the illusion alive.

No Nudity

While when it comes to action, Yeoh had no limitations, she did have some clauses. "Nudity. There are too many little ones out there. And my parents, I don’t think they would like to see me do that," she told a publication.

Retired and back

Yeoh had quit movies between 1988-1992 but returned after her divorce with business tycoon and producer Dickson Poon. She appeared with Jackie Chan in Police Story III: Supercop.

