Moviegoers have a lot to rejoice as Bollywood films are hitting theatres and the recent release Roohi doing a good job at the Box-Office is proof. Next in line is Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga which is all set to release on March 19. The trailer of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi's movie looks promising and audiences might look forward to watch this multi-starrer gangster film on the big screen. Although concern for Mumbai Saga makers will be the surge in COVID-19 cases in India that has led to partial lockdown in many states. Also, the fact that audiences will now get cinema experience after a long time may lure some crowd too. Mumbai Saga and Chehre: Emraan Hashmi Opens Up on His Two Major Projects, Says ‘This Year Is Interesting and I Am Very Proud of These Releases’.

It will be interesting to see how well does John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi's film fare at the Box-Office after the first week although nothing can be predicted too soon during the COVID-19 Pandemic. If you are planning to watch Mumbai Saga in theatres, here is everything you need to know about John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi starrer. Mumbai Saga: Sanjay Gupta Rubbishes Reports About John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi Film Getting Delayed (View Post).

Cast

Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham as gangster Amartya Rao and Emraan Hashmi as Mumbai Police's top cop. The film features an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy among others.

Plot

Mumbai Saga tells the tale of a determined gangster played by John Abraham who wants to rule Mumbai. He is a no-nonsense mad man who doesn’t think twice before killing and wants to expand his name as one of the deadliest gangsters in the city but now Emraan Hashmi as the cop is on his duty to stop his rise. The film is set in the backdrop of the 1980s and 90s when Mumbai was called Bombay.

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of Mumbai Saga

Box-Office Prediction

If we take a look at Sanjay Gupta's past gangster films record at the BO, then Shootout at Wadala and Shootout at Lokhandwala did well at the Box-Office. It will be interesting to see what numbers will John Abraham film register at the ticket window especially during the time of the COVID-19 Pandemic. LatestLY predicts Mumbai Saga might do a business of INR Rs 5-7 crore in its opening weekend.

Movie Review

The Reviews of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga are not out yet. LatestLY will soon upload the film's review so stay tuned for any updates on Sanjay Gupta directorial.

