If you belong to that section of the society who believe taking a selfie is their birthright, well, then let's celebrate. There's an actually a day dedicated to taking selfies and no one should really taunt you today. So just in case, your mum shouts at your for posing in front of your cameras all day long, tell her you are merely celebrating selfie day just like you celebrated mother's day. It's that time of the year where you are supposed to click selfies and that's about it. No additional celebration needed. National Selfie Day 2020: Hilarious and Awkward Selfies That Immediately Went Viral on the Internet!

Speaking of selfies, Bollywood has plenty of celebs obsessed with it. Clicking a selfie was once a rage and though its popularity has receded these days, it still holds a reputation of its own. B-town is filled with queens whose selfie obsession cannot be even. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan posing with her classic pout or Disha Patani flaunting her flawless skin, these tinsel town ladies sure known how to flaunt their photography skills and there's no one who can beat them at it. Varun Dhawan Shares Recent Workout Selfie, Captions It ‘Scar Tissue Training’ (See Pic).

While we continue clicking our personal selfies, have a look at some 'selfie queens' of Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Priyanka Chopra

Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram 🐔 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 1, 2020 at 11:21pm PDT

Jacqueline Fernandez

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram #now A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 11, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram 👯‍♀️ + 🏠 =🧡 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 17, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

Anushka Sharma

Kajol

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram How to annoy your sister 101 #quarantineedition 👯‍♀️ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 8, 2020 at 4:56am PDT

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, click that gorgeous selfie of yours and post it on your social media account. The day demands it.

