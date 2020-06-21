If you belong to that section of the society who believe taking a selfie is their birthright, well, then let's celebrate. There's an actually a day dedicated to taking selfies and no one should really taunt you today. So just in case, your mum shouts at your for posing in front of your cameras all day long, tell her you are merely celebrating selfie day just like you celebrated mother's day. It's that time of the year where you are supposed to click selfies and that's about it. No additional celebration needed. National Selfie Day 2020: Hilarious and Awkward Selfies That Immediately Went Viral on the Internet!
Speaking of selfies, Bollywood has plenty of celebs obsessed with it. Clicking a selfie was once a rage and though its popularity has receded these days, it still holds a reputation of its own. B-town is filled with queens whose selfie obsession cannot be even. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan posing with her classic pout or Disha Patani flaunting her flawless skin, these tinsel town ladies sure known how to flaunt their photography skills and there's no one who can beat them at it. Varun Dhawan Shares Recent Workout Selfie, Captions It ‘Scar Tissue Training’ (See Pic).
While we continue clicking our personal selfies, have a look at some 'selfie queens' of Bollywood.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day! 💁🏻♀️🤣
Priyanka Chopra
Glam time.. ✨ #selfie #inbetweenshots #thewhitetiger 💄 @uday104 Hair @susanemmanuelhairstylist
Disha Patani
Jacqueline Fernandez
Mouni Roy
Alia Bhatt
Katrina Kaif
Anushka Sharma
Captions are highly over rated IMO. Then again, did you ask for my opinion. Nope ! Did I give it anyway ? Yup !
Kajol
#hairyselfie . This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair! 😝😜
Janhvi Kapoor
So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, click that gorgeous selfie of yours and post it on your social media account. The day demands it.
