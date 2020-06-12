Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a selfie from his workout schedule. Varun took to Instagram Stories and shared a photograph where he is wearing a dark 'ganji' and revealing a scar on his shoulder. "Scar tissue training," Varun captioned the image. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Wears a Mask in The New Poster and We Hope the Message is Clear Enough!

He will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1". The new version is directed by his father David Dhawan, who had earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Varun Dhawan Remembers the 1920’s Spanish Flu and Appeal Everyone to Support COVID-19 Warriors, Says ‘The World Has Been Through This Before’

Checkout Varun Dhawan's Workout Selfie

Varun Dhawan's Workout Selfie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun on Thursday shared the poster of his forthcoming film, where his character is seen wearing a mask. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1 but the release got stalled owing to the outbreak of coronavirus.

