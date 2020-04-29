Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Twitter Account Is Temporarily Restricted And We Can Tell You The Reason Why!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Twitter has turned into a strange place. There are many on it who voice their opinions quite rigidly. Sometimes those opinions don't even get corrected. Fake news is one other thing that every social media platform including Twitter is fighting to weed out. So when we tried accessing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's profile on the social media site and came across the message that the account has been temporarily restricted, we were shocked. Explaining further, the notice says, "You’re seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account. Do you still want to view it?" We had a chat with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's spokesperson regarding the same and he said Twitter has been alerted about it. Kahaani Lockdown Replay: 10 Things We Learnt While Rewatching Sujoy Ghosh’s Thriller Starring Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Speaking to us, the spokesperson revealed, "We have reported this to Twitter. It has been this way since Sunday. The Twitter team told us it's usually because of multiple logins on different devices. But they are investigating it further. It isn't unusual for them as they get such cases a lot. They are working on it." Phew! that's a relief. Hopefully, it will get sorted soon enough.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Twitter account

Fortunately for us, there's nothing to worry as the spokesperson assures that the Twitter team is working on it. It remains to be seen when the restrictions will be lifted from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's account.