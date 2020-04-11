Neena Gupta Reveals That Rohit Shetty Did Not Inform Her About Removal From Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Neena Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta does not mince words in her interviews. She is known to be outspoken and rightly so. A few months ago, Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi was in a controversy. It was reported that Neena (60) was roped in to play lead actor Akshay Kumar's (52) mother in the film. However, the track was removed as things did not work out. Now, in a recent interview, Neena revealed that the director himself did not inform her about her removal from the film. Sooryavanshi: Twitterati Blast Rohit Shetty after He Suggests No One Will See Katrina Kaif in the Scene with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

In an interview with India.com, she said, "Rohit Shetty never came. I never talked to him. I was told that the track has not been working for the film so they are removing the track. (I was informed about this) by the production assistant. It happens in a movie that sometimes, a certain character doesn’t work. Shooting ke baad vo hatate, isce acha hai pehle hi hata diya. I don’t have any problem with that.” Further, on being asked if she tried to Rohit about the action, Neena said, “No. Kya baat karni thi? They were busy shooting for the project. The next time they are making a film, I’ll go to them and ask for a role.”

Well, now that is not the first time when Shetty was dragged into the controversy. Recently, there was a social media feud between him and lead star Katrina Kaif, over an alleged controversial statement of him against her. It has to be seen whether the actress ever works with Rohit or Akshay again.