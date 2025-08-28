Amazon, MGM Studios India, and Zee Music Co are set to unveil the third track from Nishaanchi - "Jhule Jhule Palna", sung by Manan Bharadwaj, Prajakta Sukre, and Himani Kapoor. Bringing a fresh soul to a traditional lullaby, the song is rooted in folk yet beautifully layered with a contemporary touch. ‘Nishaanchi’ Song ‘Neend Bhi Teri’: Manan Bhardwaj’s Soulful Romantic Track Beautifies Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto’s Love Story.

It captures the innocence of childhood and the timeless warmth of age-old melodies, while also carrying the vibrant energy and faith that have always been at the heart of this traditional song.

Nishaanchi’s music has already struck a chord with listeners, from the desi vibrance of Dear Country to the heartfelt resonance of "Neend Bhi Teri", and now continues its journey with the spirited "Jhule Jhule Palna".

'Jhule Jhule Palna' Teaser Out

"Jhule Jhule Palna" releases tomorrow from the world of Nishaanchi. ‘Nishaanchi’: ‘Patakha You Are!’ Sara Ali Khan Praises Vedika Pinto in Anurag Kashyap’s Gritty Action-Comedy in Her Insta Story!

Starring Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra, Nishaanchi is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap, the movie hits theatres on September 19.

