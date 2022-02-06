When we talk about dance, one of the popular names that anyone could think of is Nora Fatehi. She is a sensational dancer and her sexy moves have won hearts. Be it for a special number for films or music videos, Nora’s dance steps have grabbed everyone’s attention. Nora, who has turned a year older today, has fans across the globe. Her fans enjoy her dance videos and love to attempt her hook steps. On the occasion of her 30th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her popular dance videos. Kili Paul Grooves to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dance Meri Rani’ Song and We Bet You Are In for a Treat (Watch Video).

O Saki Saki

Nora’s sensuous dance moves in this track from Batla House turned out to be a huge hit. From her sexy avatar to her sensational belly dance, one just couldn’t take their eyes off this hottie.

Dilbar

The talented actress left everyone stunned with her impeccable dance moves. She flaunted her belly dancing skills in this special number from Satyameva Jayate.

Kamariya

Nora matched steps with with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in Stree. One just couldn’t take their eyes off from this hottie’s sexy avatar in the dance track.

Kusu Kusu

It is not just Nora’s dance steps that wins audiences’ hearts, but the way she’s being styled and how she carries her outfit during her performance is also lauded by everyone. For this number, she was seen in a shimmery bodysuit with a veil cape.

Dance Meri Rani

Nora’s latest music video with Guru Randhawa went viral on social media. In fact, all went gaga over her looks and dance steps to Afro beats.

These are some of the popular dance tracks featuring Nora Fatehi. We wish her a very happy birthday and wonderful year ahead.

