Taapsee Pannu created a stir with the pictures of her Maldives vacation that she took with her sisters and boyfriend recently. Out of the many posts that she shared on social media from her time in the Maldives, everyone's favourite became the hilarious 'Biggini shoot' video. The sisters grooved to the viral 'Biggini' song mix which turned out to be quite entertaining for her fans. But we have just discovered that not only her fans but Deepika Padukone too liked the video a lot. DP expressed to Taapsee that she thinks that the video was the 2020 highlight for her. Deepika Padukone to Play Wonder Woman Inspired Superhero in Her Next Movie.

Deepika who has been quite busy with work met Taapsee during a roundtable interview and told her that, "Taapsee your Biggini Shoot was my favourite performance. I am a huge fan, more so after watching that video.” Taapsee was elated to hear this and told Deepika that she will make a special video for her in the future.

For those who still haven't seen the video, Taapsee is seen dancing with her sisters on Instagrammer Yashraj Mukhate’s viral Biggini Shoot song mix. The funny video also features Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe in a guest appearance. The video has so far got 1.9 million views and also got comments from Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and several others, praising Taapsee and gang for making the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dilruba in the pipeline. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for Rashmi Rocket and soon jumped on to her next project! She shared a few still from the sets of Rashmi Rocket and left her fans excited to see her in this new avatar.

As for Deepika, she has Shakun Batra’s next and Pathan in the pipeline. She will also be seen alongside Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's next. The actress has been quite busy with the shoot of Batra's film as she is spotted shooting with the cast in South Bombay almost everyday. The film will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday as well.

