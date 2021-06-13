Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses we have in Bollywood. Even though she has done a handful of films in the industry until now, her fan following is immense. She is a girl who's in the process to become a superstar soon. But did you know how the 'National Crush of India' used to be like some years ago? Well, while browsing the web, we have come across a viral audition video of Patani when she was just 19-years-old. The clip sees the Radhe actress auditioning for an advertisement. Disha Patani Birthday: Here’s a Peek Into the Diva’s Glamorous Wardrobe That Screams Millennial Fashion!

For the unware, Disha has worked in many ads before stepping into Bollywood. And as she celebrates her birthday today (June 13), a video of her first audition is all over the internet. In the clip, a cute-looking Disha can be seen giving a look test for her profiles and then switching costumes and acting for a cream brand. Well, after watching this, we feel, her then and now the transformation is just amazing! Disha Patani in a Pink Bikini Serves as an Early Birthday Surprise for Her Fans (View Pics).

Disha Patani First Audition Video:

Meanwhile, it was not Bollywood, but Disha made her acting debut with a Telugu movie in 2015. It was with MS Dhoni in 2016 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput that she entered Bollywood. Ahead, she bagged many projects like Ek Villain Returns, Baaghi, Malang, Radhe, and a few more. Happy birthday, Disha Patani!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2021 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).