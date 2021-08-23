Back in 2006, Twitter was launched and soon it became a primary social media handles to express almost everything relevant or irrelevant. Anybody anywhere with access to good network can open an account and write anything they wish to. Soon enough, our celebrities joined too and it became a medium to connect with fans. Of course, the latter didn't always make their experience enjoyable with many celebs quitting the platform as well. But today as Twitter celebrates 14th anniversary of its first hashtag, we decided to speak about the weird and sometimes annoying hashtag challenges our celebrities had participated in over the years. #HashtagDay 2021: #Valimi and #Master Top 2 Most Tweeted Hashtags in India From Jan 1 to June 30 This Year, Check Top 10 List

Ice Bucket Challenge

This was a rage and at one point, it became so common on Twitter to see people pour freezing water on themselves that the trend got diluted. Check out Akshay Kumar's challenge here...

Here's my ALS ice bucket challenge! https://t.co/YpeeDCwLM3 Now it's ur turn Twinkle Khanna, @AshviniYardi ,@BeingSalmanKhan & Johnny Lever — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 20, 2014

Kiki challenge

Remember how everyone from newspapers to state police teams to many actors urging people to not dash out of a moving car to dance on Drake's song "Kiki, do you love me"? Yes, this was the most irritating one. Check out Adah Sharma's safest way of doing it

I couldn't resist doing the #kikichallenge @Drake so I sneaked out of my shoot in my athleisure look from the 50's😁 n did it .💃 Ok bye ! I hope no one noticed I was missing from shoot 😁😁😁 . .#inmyfeelingschallenge #drake #inmyfeelings #kiki #kikidoyouloveme #kiki #kikinda pic.twitter.com/8PtH77s33M — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) July 28, 2018

10 year challenge

This was one trend that made many feel old but others happily contributed to it. They had to do post a before-after picture of themselves 10 years apart. It was fun till Anil Kapoor made everyone feel terribly bad about themselves with his version of the challenge. He looked positively FRESH! #10YearChallenge Funny Memes: Hilarious Jokes on Twitter and Instagram on Ten Year Challenge Are Only Getting Better!

Bottle cap challenge

A Taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin started this trend of flipping the cork of a bottle with a kick. Soon it caught up with many and Bollywood celebrities joined in too. But Salman Khan tried to add a message to it as well in his own style.

Don’t thakao paani bachao pic.twitter.com/PjfdGxdTJg — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 14, 2019

Mannequin Challenge

This freeze now moment called the mannequin challenge was huge in 2016 and even Priyanka Chopra couldn't stop herself from being a part of this trend.

Freezing this moment forever..This is just a part of my India team- can't believe I got them to stop working for 1min! See u in the new year pic.twitter.com/meKu5rcEqe — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 28, 2016

There were many more like the annoying Dalgona coffee trend and more but we decided these are the ones that are truly memorable.

