Oscars 2020: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, 5 Bollywood Stars Who Would Have Made Awesome Academy Awards Hosts

For the second year in a row, Oscars are going without the main host. In 2019, Kevin Hart was first chosen as the main presented, and then he was fired over some controversial tweets of his. Finding no other replacement for him, the Academy continued to the ceremony without a host, instead, relying on the star-presenters to sail them through. This year too, they have decided to use the same formula for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony that's happening on February 15. From the First-Ever Oscars in 1929 to the 92nd Academy Awards, Let's Take a Look at the History of the Prestigious Award Ceremony.

While having no presenter helps in truncating the show's runtime (Oscars are telecasted live), it does lose the touch of having someone guide us through the event with flair and humour. Sure, we had some disappointing hosts over the years like James Franco-Anne Hathaway, Neil Patrick Harris, David Letterman, we had some really awesome ones too, like Billy Crystal, Jimmy Kimmel, Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres, Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin and of course, the legendary Bob Hope.

What if one day, the Academy Awards committee decided to look at Bollywood, India's biggest film industry, and said, "Hey, how about having someone from Bollywood to host the ceremony?" Oscars 2020: From Jennifer Lopez to Adam Sandler, 10 Biggest Acting Snubs We Find Hard to Forgive in the 92nd Academy Award Nominations.

Well, we have some funny ones here, don't we? So if such an occasion arises, let's be prepared and push our five recommendations.

Shah Rukh Khan

You expected anyone, else? If King Khan would not have been a Bollywood superstar, he would have made an awesome Shah Rukh Khan has been the favourite for many of our Bollywood awards shows as a presenter. His magnetic personality, his irreverent sense of humour, his wit and his grasp on both Hindi and English languages make him quite the man for the job. And his popularity overseas is just an added bonus. Throw in Saif Ali Khan in the mix, and we have our own desi Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin jodi.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has two advantages in his side - he has his inherited his father's awesome baritone, and he is also quippy and funny. Possessing a self-deprecatory sense of humour, Abhishek Bachchan may disappoint you with his recent films, but bring him for an interview, and you will have the time of your life.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is now a well-recognised face in the Hollywood circles thanks to her Quantico stint, her Hollywood flicks and of course, being Mrs Nick Jonas. But that's not the only reason why we are picking Priyanka in our options. The actress is classy and dignified in how she portrays herself, and also has a good sense of humour. She has experience presenting an award show (with Ranbir Kapoor) at the 59th Filmfare Awards in 2014, and she did a decent job there. Which reminds us, why don't we have more actresses presenting an award show in India?

Karan Johar

You may love him, or hate him, or feel that there is an over-exposure of Karan Johar. Yet, there is no denying that Karan Johar know how to present stuff, be it movies or plain events. If he is a good filmmaker, he is also a competent compere, helped by his enthusiastic way of delivery and lovely command of the Queen's language.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is classy, and he knows it. He also has a wicked sense of humour. His hosting of Filmfare Awards with Imran Khan and Priyanka Chopra were quite enjoyable, and the man is a sureshot hit with the ladies. He also has a good knowledge of movies and reveres Hollywood icons.