Sonu Sood has been doing every bit for the frontline workers and commoners amid the coronavirus pandemic. From providing shelter, food, clothing items, COVID-19 safety kits, helping the needy reach home, this Bollywood actor has turned out to be the 'Messiah' for so many people in the country. One just cannot thank him enough for the wonderful deeds he has done. In order to help the COVID-19 warriors, Sonu Sood had converted a residential building in Juhu into a hotel for which he has landed into trouble.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against Sonu Sood citing that the actor did not take necessary permissions when he allegedly converted a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel. The complaint issued by BMC read, "It has been found that Sonu Sood has instituted/ commenced/ undertaken/ carried out development or changed the user of land. Unauthorised addition/alterations beyond the approved plan and unauthorised change of user from residential to residential hotel building without taking technical sanction from competent authority," reports TOI.

BMC Files Complaint Against Sonu Sood

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood (in file photo) for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without BMC's permission. pic.twitter.com/49FU1Y3iGJ — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

Sonu Sood, giving a clarification on the same revealed to the daily, “I have taken approval for change of user from the BMC. It was subject to the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. This permission hasn’t come due to COVID-19. There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house COVID -19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions don’t come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the BMC’s complaint in the Bombay HC.” Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP, Zone 9, stated after carrying out preliminary investigation by the police, an FIR would later be registered.

