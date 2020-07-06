Even as Prabhas fans eagerly wait for an update on his next with Pooja Hegde, here comes an exciting piece of news that may prompt them to enjoy a happy dance. If recent reports are to believe, the actor has already finalised his next project and like Saaho, this would be for a Pan-India audience. While a formal announcement is awaited, a TOI report suggests that the Baahubali star is looking forward to collaborating with Hrithik Roshan on a big project. Yes, the big just got bigger with HR's involvement and we can't wait to witness this reality. Prabhas Likely to Play a Superhero in his Next Collaboration with Mahanati Director Nag Ashwin.

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut will helm this project and it's a multi-starrer that will be mounted on a big budget. While Prabhas has already given his nod to the project, Hrithik is still in talks and an official announcement will be made once everything is in place. Meanwhile, the South superstar also has a movie with Mahanati director, Nag Ashwin and the shooting of which is expected to start in October.

Om Raut had also announced his next with Kartik Aaryan but if recent reports are to go by, that same project has been delayed slightly. While Hrithik and Prabhas coming together sounds like a promising deal, it's better to wait for confirmation than pinning your hopes too high already.

