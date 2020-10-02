Priyanka Chopra is all set to release her memoir titled, Unfinished. The actress has been teasing the book for a few years now. We are glad to be able to put a date on its release. Her publishers and fans must be ecstatic. The actress took to her social media pages to share the cover of her book, along with the pre-order link. She made three separate posts and gave us pointers about what we will get to read in the book. Her captions also talked about what made her write the book and what she aspires to achieve with it. Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra Speaks About Her Goals and Identity In The New Video.
The cover of Unfinished is minimalist, simple and elegant. It doesn't try to be edgy, and, thankfully, is not pretentious by virtue of it. Priyanka looks beautiful in black. Priyanka Chopra Teases Upcoming Memoir 'Unfinished' By Sharing a Glimpse Of Her Journey From Childhood to the Miss World Win (View Post).
In the following post, Priyanka talks about reconciling with the things she had put to rest, while writing the book.
Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life... PRE-ORDER NOW! (link in bio) 📸: @eccles
Here, she talks about her parents and how she is not guilty of leaving a few things unfinished.
...My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required... #unfinished PRE-ORDER NOW! (link in bio)
She hopes her readers find the courage to walk away from unfinished things...
...And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished. PRE-ORDER NOW! (link in bio)
Priyanka has a lot of movies lined up. She has shot for Netflix's The White Tiger, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. She has also finished shooting for Netflix' We Can Be Heroes. She is shooting for The Matrix 4. The actress will be seen in Sheela, an Amazon Prime project about Maa Anand Sheela. She is also signed to headline Citadel, a global event web-series by Russo Brothers.
