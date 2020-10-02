Priyanka Chopra is all set to release her memoir titled, Unfinished. The actress has been teasing the book for a few years now. We are glad to be able to put a date on its release. Her publishers and fans must be ecstatic. The actress took to her social media pages to share the cover of her book, along with the pre-order link. She made three separate posts and gave us pointers about what we will get to read in the book. Her captions also talked about what made her write the book and what she aspires to achieve with it. Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra Speaks About Her Goals and Identity In The New Video.

The cover of Unfinished is minimalist, simple and elegant. It doesn't try to be edgy, and, thankfully, is not pretentious by virtue of it. Priyanka looks beautiful in black. Priyanka Chopra Teases Upcoming Memoir 'Unfinished' By Sharing a Glimpse Of Her Journey From Childhood to the Miss World Win (View Post).

In the following post, Priyanka talks about reconciling with the things she had put to rest, while writing the book.

Here, she talks about her parents and how she is not guilty of leaving a few things unfinished.

She hopes her readers find the courage to walk away from unfinished things...

Priyanka has a lot of movies lined up. She has shot for Netflix's The White Tiger, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. She has also finished shooting for Netflix' We Can Be Heroes. She is shooting for The Matrix 4. The actress will be seen in Sheela, an Amazon Prime project about Maa Anand Sheela. She is also signed to headline Citadel, a global event web-series by Russo Brothers.

