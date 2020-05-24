Priyanka Chopra Turns Her Gorgeous Picture in a Dusty Rose Monokini into an 'Expectation Vs Reality' Meme and It's Hilarious! (View Pic)

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the coronavirus pandemic, it almost seems like we have lost out on one of the most leisure phase of our lives, the summer holidays. While many of us were hoping to take those vacations and sunbathe beachside, it has all turned out to be damp squib given that we are now confined to our homes because of the virus outbreak. Not just regular people but celebrities too have found themselves in a strange situation as they are quarantined at home with their 'no makeup looks'. Recently, Priyanka Chopra seemed to exactly point out this situation with her gorgeous picture as she turned it into a meme. Priyanka Chopra Recalls How People Believed She Sang Her Film Karam’s Song ‘Tinka Tinka’ Instead of Alisha Chinai.

Sharing a picture of herself sporting a rose gold monokini where she looked beyond stunning in her cat-eye shades, the actor called it 'Expectation'. Posting another picture that shows her face completely covered with a shrug, PeeCee called it 'Reality'. Well, we have to say that analogy is perfect for what's happening currently and the face-cover with masks may be the new normal for us soon. The post even received a laughter emoji from Mindy Kaling.

Check Out Priyanka's Post Here:

Priyanka Chopra has been quarantining with husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. The actress has been giving us a glimpse of her quarantine and how she's spending it with her beloved pets, Gino and Diana, as she posted some adorable snaps of the duo recently. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares A Clip Of Her Song ‘Tinka Tinka’ On Instagram And It’s A Perfect Flashback Friday Video For Bollywood Buffs!

On the work front, post lockdown is over, Priyanka will be super busy given that she has multiple projects on her plate including, Netflix's The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, the sangeet-inspired show with Nick Jonas for Amazon studios, a project with Mindy Kaling and also Russo Brothers.