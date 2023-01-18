Actor Jackie Shroff, who has over the years donned several iconic looks from his stole wearing Ravi Mathur from Tridev, the rugged biker in Hero or the the lead character in King Uncle, is back with yet another avatar, this time a rather intense one in the recently released teaser of Quotation Gang. Quotation Gang Trailer: Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone and Priyamani Are Brutal in This Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

His look is everything grunge with salt and pepper hair, thick stubble and a bruised face with eyes giving out the death stare. Although the look is intense, the actor soon became habitual to it as it became a part of his system. The actor said: "My look for the film Quotation Gang was definitely intense but I eventually got used to it and I liked my character. I am glad to have worked in the film and the entire star cast was really supportive. I cannot wait for the audience to watch this film soon." Quotation Gang First Look Out! Director Vivek Kumar Kannan Shares Dark Posters of Sunny Leone, Jackie Shroff, Priyamani Raj From His Next!.

Actors Look In Quotation Gang:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

After giving hits in Tamil like Aaranya Kaandam, Kochadaiiyaan and Bigil, Jackie will be starring in the film directed by VivekK Kannan. The film is based on a real gang that operates from Kerala.

