Ram Gopal Varma Gets Trolled Yet Again; This Time for Lighting Cigarette Instead of Candle or Diya during #9PM9Minute Activity on April 5

Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is controversies favourite child. This isn’t the first time he did opposite to what actually was required to be done. On April 1, which was also April Fool’s Day, RGV shared a ‘not-so-funny’ post in which he mentioned that he was tested positive for coronavirus. He later shared an apology on the same stating it was just a joke. But no one is in the mood right now to take such kind of joke. But guess what, he gets trolled yet again and this time for not participating in the Diya Jalao campaign. Ram Gopal Varma On His Insensitive Tweet About Testing Positive For Coronavirus: ‘I Was Getting Bored’.

PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens of the country to participate in the Diya Jalao campaign by lighting candles, diyas or flashlights. It was done to show the unity and how all have come together to fight against COVID-19. He had appealed to everyone to switch off the lights on April 5 at 9 PM for 9 Minutes and be a part of this activity amid the coronavirus lockdown. This activity took place yesterday and many participated in it with great zeal. Celebs and commoners shared pictures of this #9PM9Minute activity across social media platforms. But filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tried to be unique by lighting a cigarette instead of candle, and then how Twitterati reacted, we needn’t explain much. He was brutally trolled for such inappropriate behaviour while the country is trying its best to battle the ongoing crisis. Ram Gopal Varma Jokes That He Has Been Tested Positive for Coronavirus on April Fools Day, Later Apologises (View Tweets).

RGV’s Tweet

9 PM pic.twitter.com/EuZhMv9BVP — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2020

And here’s How Twitterati Reacted

Oops!

😂😲 .. Good u didn't light up urself out of patriotism — sravanthi (@sravanthiudayku) April 5, 2020

Upset Netizen

Useless fellow — Krishna (@Krishna55078146) April 5, 2020

The 'Not So Light' Talk

Hope this light will finish u soon 😂 — Vinoth Sachin (@VinothSachin18) April 5, 2020

After All, It's RGV

Expected dude — Akshay paul (@akshaypaulasap) April 5, 2020

For the April 1 joke on being tested positive for coronavirus, RGV had told Mirror, “The only way to remain sane in such a (grim) situation is to joke about it, else we will get into depression.” He had also said, “I (put out the tweet) because I was getting bored”. We wonder what justification he would like to give this time.