Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is riding high on the success of his last released movie Animal, was spotted smoothly driving his new car -- Bentley Continental GT V8, which is reportedly worth Rs 8 crore. Ranbir Kapoor Buys Brand New Bentley Continental GT V8 Worth Rs 5.23 Crore! Actor Turns Heads As He Takes It for a Run in Mumbai (See Pics and Watch Video).

The video, which is doing rounds on the internet, shows Ranbir wearing a sleeveless T-shirt and driving his new black Bentley car near his residence in Bandra. Fans took to the comment section and dropped fire emojis. One user said: "New car for Raha.” Another wrote, "hot daddy."

Check Out Ranbir Kapoor’s Brand New Car Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

On the personal front, Ranbir is married to actress Alia Bhatt. The couple have a daughter named Raha. Meanwhile, Animal which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, explores the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son. The Great Indian Kapil Show: Neetu Kapoor Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Parenting Skills, Calls Him Opposite of Rishi Kapoor (Watch Video).

It stars Ranbir in a dual role as Ranvijay and Aziz Haque. The movie stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father- Balbir Singh. The film also features Bobby Deol in the pivotal role of Abrar Haque. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir’s wife, Geetanjali. Triptii Dimri portrays the character of Zoya. The film also features Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

