Gully Boy has won the Best Original Music Award at Asian Film Awards. The winners of 14th Asian Film Awards were announced on Wednesday. Parasite bagged the maximum wins, including Best Picture. Indian film, Thappad, directed by Anubav Sinha was also competing in the category. Out of many nominations, only one Indian project has lifted the winner's trophy at the awards. Karsh KALE and The Salvage Audio Collective were named for the award for Gully Boy. The musical collective has also won the Filmfare Award for Best Background Score earlier this year.

Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh as the lead playing the role of a man who rises from the slums of Mumbai to become the rap star of the nation. The movie features music from around 54 contributors. There are about 18 numbers in the soundtrack. Parasite, Gully Boy, Thappad, Jallikattu to Compete at Asian Film Awards Academy Awards 2020 - View Nominations.

The list of winners of Asian Film Awards Are:

Best Film: Parasite (Korea)

Best Director: WANG Xiaoshuai for So Long, My Son (China)

Best New Director: HIKARI for 37 Seconds (Japan)

Best Actor: Lee Byung-hun in The Man Standing Next (Korea)

Best Actress: ZHOU Dongyu in Better Days (Hong Kong, China)

Best Supporting Actor: Ryo KASE in To the Ends of the Earth (Japan, Uzbekistan, Qatar)

Best Supporting Actress: Samantha Ko in A Sun (Taiwan)

Best Newcomer: Jackson Yee in Better Days (Hong Kong, China)

Best Screenplay: BONG Joon-ho and HAN Jin-won for Parasite (Korea)

Best Editing: YANG Jinmo for Parasite (Korea)

Best Cinematography: DONG Jinsong for The Wild Goose Lake (China, France)

Best Original Music: Karsh KALE and The Salvage Audio Collective for Gully Boy (India)

Best Costume Design: Pacharin SURAWATANAPONGS for Happy Old Year (Thailand)

Best Production Design: LEE Ha Jun for Parasite (Korea)

Best Visual Effects: Tomi KUO and Renovatio Pictures for Detention (Taiwan)

Best Sound: KUREISHI Yoshifumi for Listen to the Universe (Japan)

Earlier, in an interview, Rajadhyaksh of the collective had said, "Zoya (Akhtar, director) is a good shepherd. Usually, only one supervisor is involved in the making of a film's music. While that wasn't the case here, it helped that there were different departments (for different artistes to cater to). Ankur (Tewari, music supervisor) and Zoya looked into (creating) the hip-hop (songs), and we had nothing to do with that. We were involved in scoring with Karsh (Kale). So, this bifurcation made things easier. But, it is true that accommodating all the tracks was daunting."

