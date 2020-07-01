Bollywood actors Ranvir Shorey, Dia Mirza and Vikrant Massey have reacted to the news of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav celebration getting cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its 86-year history, the famed Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol will not be established for the upcoming 11-day Ganeshotsav this year, which begins on August 22. Lauding the decision, Ranvir Shorey tweeted on Wednesday: "The gods love sacrifice, and #LalbaugchaRaja is showing the way. Bravo! #mumbaifightscovid19." Lalbaugcha Raja Will Not Hold 2020 Gashesh Utsav Due to COVID-19 Pandemic! Twitterverse Welcomes Ganeshotsav Mandal’s Move to Set Up Blood Donation & Plasma Therapy Camp For Ten Days Instead

Dia Mirza wrote: "Times are compelling big changes. It would also be a giant win to make #LalbaugchaRaja eco friendly. Many good people have requested the committee over the years. Do you think they will consider making the largest Ganpati Bappa - Earth Friendly? May be now they'll change?" "Thank you to the Trust and Committee of #LalbaugchaRaja for rising to the occasion and probably setting a precedent for other institutions to follow suit in these trying times. I bow my head in reverence to the Mighty Ganpati Bappa for mercy and peace!" shared Vikrant Massey. Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal Will Not Have Ganesh Idol During Ganeshotsav 2020, Instead Blood Donations & Plasma Therapy Drives to be Held For 11 Days

Ranvir Shorey

Dia Mirza

Times are compelling big changes. It would also be a giant win to make #LalbaugchaRaja eco friendly. Many good people have requested the committee over the years. Do you think they will consider making the largest Ganpati Bappa - Earth Friendly? May be now they’ll change? https://t.co/dObFQhxDxj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 1, 2020

Vikrant Massey

Thank you to the Trust & Committee of #LalbaugchaRaja for rising to the occasion & probably setting a precedent for other institutions to follow suit in these trying times. 🙏🏼❤️ I bow my head in reverence to the Mighty Ganpati Bappa for mercy & peace! 🙏🏼 — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) July 1, 2020

This year, the 11-day festival in Lalbaug area of south-central Mumbai will be transformed into an 'Arogyautsav' where blood and plasma donation camps will be set up. Apart from this, help will be offered to the families of the soldiers martyred in the recent India-China border tension and Maharashtra Police personnel who lost their lives in the ongoing war against coronavirusvirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).