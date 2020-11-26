Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is currently shooting in the hill town of Manali, is getting ready for night curfew that has been imposed. Raveena shared a selfie wearing a mask and a hoodie jacket on Instagram. Raveena Tandon Files FIR Against Fake Twitter Account in Her Name Defaming Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh

She Wrote "When in Manali, do as the Manalians do! Garm raho bhaiya! The new rules being contemplated and getting in place are, fines and curfew after 8 pm until 6 am , Nature getting a breather after 8 . .#fauxfurjacket," she captioned the image. KGF Chapter 2 Makers Share Raveena Tandon’s Look As Ramika Sen On Her Birthday!

Check Out Raveena Tandon's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena has been shooting in Manali for a while now and has fallen in love with the natural beauty of the mountains. She has been flooding social media with photos and videos from Manali.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).