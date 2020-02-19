Rekha Denies Posing Near Amitabh Bachchan's Photograph at Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 Launch Event (Watch Video)

Rekha at Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 has been trending for various reasons. From the scorching hot pictures of the celebs to memes on Kiara Advani's topless pictures, internet is abuzz with the calendar talk. Now, the latest thing from the launch of the 21st edition of the calendar is Rekha's conversation with the paparazzi. The veteran actress was seen posing for the papz near the photographs hung on the wall, until she stumbled upon Amitabh Bachchan's picture.

The actress strutted dramatically towards the string of pictures and posed gracefully. However, when she found herself posing near Big B's huge photograph on paparazzi's insistence, she simply quipped that it is a 'danger zone.' Of course, this left the present onlookers and Daboo Ratnani himself laughing hard. Check out this viral video below.

Rekha at Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 Launch

Last year too, the 65-year-old Bollywood beauty graced the launch event of the calendar. She was caught posing right across Amitabh Bachchan's picture and she quickly moved from the spot when she realized the same. This had left the paparazzi cracked up and that video too had gone viral. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's crackling chemistry on-screen and the tales of their romance off-screen are evergreen. Even though the duo is no more on speaking terms, the fans still root for this golden jodi of the golden period of Indian cinema. And Rekha, takes this every time with a pinch of humour!