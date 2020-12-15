Ace choreographer Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday (Dec 11) and was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and also underwent angioplasty. All that being said, Remo's Lizells D'Souza on Monday (Dec 15) posted a video in which the dancer was seen tapping his feet to the tunes of a song, hinting that he is on the road to recovery. And now, Remo’s close friend Aamir Ali has shared a few pics of the choreographer from the hospital and mentioned he is doing fine. Remo D’Souza’s Wife Lizelle Shares a Video of the Choreographer Tapping His Feet After His Heart Surgery, Thanks Everyone for Their Prayers!

In the photos, we can see Remo showing his back to the camera and posing with Aamir. While Remo can be seen showing the fit sign, on the other hand, Ali flaunts a thumbs-up. Sharing the pics, Aamir Ali captioned it as, “My brother is back @remodsouza #strongest.” Many industry friends of Remo were happy to see the Dance India Dance judge stable and so poured in love for him in the comment section. Remo D’Souza Discovers His Wife Lizelle’s Dramatic Side After 21 Years, Courtesy Lockdown (Watch Video).

Well, after looking at the above pics looks like Remo will be back home soon. Meanwhile, talking about Remo, he happens to be one of the most popular choreographers in Bollywood. It was with television's dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID) that he made his debut on the small screen as a judge and then there was no looking back. He has also directed many films namely F.A.L.T.U, ABCD, A Flying Jatt and Race 3. Stay tuned!

