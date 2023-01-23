There’s something about hearing patriotic Indian songs during the Republic Day. The heavy adrenaline rush and the goosebumps that follow give you the feeling of a Proud Indian and needless to say, this day holds a very special place in our hearts. January 26th is not only about unfurling the national flag or watching the parade live from Rajpath, India Gate, but it is also a time to remember those who laid down their lives fighting for the freedom of the country. Republic Day Special: Amitabh Bachchan Fills Our Heart With Joy Thanks to This Beautiful Rendition Of India’s National Anthem (Watch Video).

This year India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day, and there are barely a few things that can evoke emotions better than patriotic songs, especially as far as this day is concerned. To further celebrate these feelings of unity and patriotism, here are some of the best patriotic songs that you can tune into this Republic Day:

Maa Tujhe Salaam- Vande Mataram (1997)

Legendary AR Rahman has given us innumerable soulful songs to love. At the top of our 26 Jan Songs playlist is "Maa Tujhe Salaam". The song which is from his studio album "Vande Mataram" has lyrics by Mehboob.

We Simply Can't Think Of Anything Else:

Ae Watan- Raazi (2018)

"Ae Watan" from the 2018 film Raazi won Indian hearts with its music composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and lyrics by legendary Gulzar.

On Loop:

Mere desh ki dharti- Upkar (1967)

Undoubtedly, "Mere Desh Ki Dharti" is a timeless patriotic song. The song is from the soundtrack of the movie Upkar which marked the debut of Manoj Kumar as a director. Republic Day Parade 2022: Border Security Force's Women Contingent 'Seema Bhawani' Set To Showcase Its Stunts At Rajpath (Watch Video).

Nostalgia Right?

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon (1963)

Written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramachandra, the emotional song was immortalised in the voice of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Watch The Live Performance Video Here:

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera – Swades (2014)

Swades by Ashutosh Gowariker won million hearts with its story of a man returning to his roots. The song which is composed and sung by none other than AR Rahman himself.

Goosebumps, Isn't It?

Rang De Basanti – Rang De Basanti (2006)

In a contrast to AR Rehman’s previous version of the song in The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Daler Mehandi’s upbeat rendition peps it up. The lyrics have been written by Prasoon Joshi

We Can Hear This All Day:

Kadam Kadam Baraye Ja – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotton Hero (2005)

Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army had the song “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja" as the regimental quick march and was written by Pt Vanshidhar Shukla and composed by Ram Singh Thakuri.

A Song You Must Listen:

Vande Mataram Full Version by Sangeeta Katti

Renowned vocalist Sangeeta Katti Kulkarni renders the full version of "Vande Mataram" written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

Soulful...

These songs are must for Republic Day. Which are your favorite patriotic songs? Did we miss any of the significant, meaningful songs? If Yes, Do let us know in the comment below, thanks. Meanwhile, enjoy this day and feel proud to be an Indian, Happy 74th Republic Day, Countrymen!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).