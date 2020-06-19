Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left Bollywood in a state of shock and Twitterverse all angry. From the time, the actor said goodbye to the world, fans are busy blaming the so-called camp culture in Bollywood for his untimely demise. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, and his funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15. However, as the deceased's family wanted a happy farewell for the late star they immersed his ashes in river Ganga on June 18. On Friday, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad paid a visit to Sushant's family in Patna and mourned the loss of the 34-year-old actor. Instagram Memoralises Sushant Singh Rajput's Account After His Demise, Will Irrfan Khan's Be Next?

Taking to his Twitter handle, the minister shared a few pictures from his visit to Sushant's home. In one pic, we can see Ravi Shankar Prasad praying in front of a photo of the late actor whereas in another we can see him talking to the Sushant's family. "A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end. Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise," a part of his tweet read. Suicide or Murder? That's the Title of the Movie Based on Sushant Singh Rajput's Life.

Check Out The Video Below:

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter and reportedly taking statements from Sushant's close friends, family members and acquaintances. A case is also lodged against Bollywood biggies like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan and more with regards to Sushant's suicide. Stay tuned!

