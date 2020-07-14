It has been a month since the tragic incident of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The Bollywood actor died by suicide on 14 June 2040. The entire nation paid tribute to the late star with condolence messages and messages. Many Bollywood celebs shared their experiences of working with the star. However, his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty did not comment till today. As his demise completes a month's period, she posted a heartfelt message for him on Instagram. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Ankita Lokhande Remembers Late Actor a Month After His Demise, Lights a Lamp.

She posted a series of mushy pictures of them together from their happy days. An excerpt from her long note reads, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms ." Check out the post below.

Rhea Chakraborty's Post:

Sushant's last film and last screen presence is much awaited by the fans. Dil Bechara, starring him and Sanjana Sanghi is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 July 2020. With a heavy heart, his fans will cherish his last appearance in cinema and remember his smiling face forever. RIP Sushant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).