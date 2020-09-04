2020 has been a difficult year what with the deaths of some of the most legendary actors in Bollywood. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 29, 2020 and it still seems difficult to believe that the actor isn't with us anymore. After battling cancer for over four years, Kapoor passed away aged 67. As September 4 marks his birth anniversary, fans of the actor have been sharing his old pictures and songs while remembering his amazing work and legacy in Hindi cinema. Also, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared an emotional post remembering her father as she took to Instagram to share a series of old pictures. Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 8 Throwback Pics of the Late Actor That Will Make His Fans Miss His Screen Presence.

Riddhima took to Instagram to share a moving post on her father's birth anniversary as she posted throwback pictures from her childhood and priceless family moments. Sharing the same, she wrote,"I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday." Rishi Kapoor's Scrabble Legacy Comes Alive In Neetu Kapoor's Game As She Defeats Daughter Riddhima Twice.

Check Out Riddhima Kapoor's Post Here:

Riddhima's post received a lot of love from friends and family. While cousin Karisma Kapoor shared a heart emoji, Sikander Kher commented on the post saying, "Happy birthday Chintu uncle .. love you Riddhima." Fans too have been celebrating Kapoor's birthday online by calling him 'iconic' and celebrating his contributions to Indian cinema.

