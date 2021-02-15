On February 15, the makers of Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi Afzana now titled Roohi announced the release date of the much-awaited film. They revealed that the movie will make it to the silver screens on March 11, 2021. However, the most interesting thing to notice here is that Roohi will be the first Bollywood film with A-listers to make to theatres after the COVID-19 scare. In a way, this will also revive the theatre business and so many exhibitors are elated and positive about the flick. Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi Afzana Is Now ‘Roohi’, Makers Invite You To a ‘Horror Wedding’ on March 11.

Mr. Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, Inox leisure LTD says, "The Indian moviegoers are extremely passionate about enjoying brand new and high-quality content on the giant screen, which has been the norm for decades. We are glad that Jio Studios and Maddock Films are reinstating this belief, which augurs well for the entire film ecosystem in our country."

“We appreciate Jio Studios and Maddock Films who reposed their faith in the Big Screen and waited patiently to release their much-awaited entertainment extravaganza like Roohi at the cinemas. We expect the movie to draw all segments of audiences to the theatres due to its strong content and popular genre, " adds Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures.

Mr Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis expresses, "The wait is over! We welcome audiences back to the magic of the silver screens with an entertainment extravaganza like Roohi. We greatly appreciate Jio Studios and Maddock Films who have continued to invest faith in the big screen experience & release their much-awaited film in cinemas." Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Roohi-Afzana Gets a New Title and a Release Date, Film Will Now Clash with Kiara Advani's Indoo ki Jawaani on June 5, 2020.

Mr PV Sunil, MD, Carnival Cinemas says," It is an exciting time as theatres have been allowed 100% occupancy after nearly a year. A film like 'Roohi' comes as a huge encouragement not only for exhibitors but also for cine-goers who were waiting to rekindle their romance with the silver screen and watch a paisa vassol' entertainer. We are happy with the positive move of Jio Studios and Maddock Films of bringing their fabulous film to the big screen." Stay tuned!

