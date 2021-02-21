Roohi's trailer left netizens quite impressed with the concept and was in awe of Janhvi Kapoor's ghostly turn. Now the first song is all set to hit the marquee with Panghat. After jumping on the Pawri ho rahi hai trend with the poster, Janhvi shared a snap video of what to expect from the song which is releasing on Monday. It has a very eager Jahnvi in a bride's garb waiting for her grooms Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. But it may not be as simple as it may sound because this is a horror-comedy. Roohi Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Brings a Spooky Twist in Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma’s Lives (Watch Video)

Janhvi is looking exquisite as a bride while the Rao and Sharma look great in a sherwani. It has the sound of Shehnai mixed in the arrangement which would be quite fascinating to watch with amplified tunes.

Roohi releases on March 11 and is directed by Hardik Mehta. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. It tells the story of a Chudail (witch) who abducts grooms on their wedding day.

