The aviation drama, Runway 34, was one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the film released in theatres today. Produced under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios, the film has opened to mixed response. However, just hours after its theatrical release, Runway 34 has become victim of online piracy. It is reportedly available on torrent sites and telegram channels, and there’s also an HD print of Runway 34 available to watch online. Runway 34 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

Runway 34 full movie in HD is leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and others pirated versions of Runway 34 movie in HD (300mb free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Runway 34 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan Navigate This Aerial Drama in an Impressive Style!

Keywords like Runway 34 Full Movie Download, Runway 34 Tamilrockers, Runway 34 Tamilrockers HD Download, Runway 34 Movie Download Pagalworld, Runway 34 2019 Full Movie Download, Runway 34 Movie Download Filmyzilla, Runway 34 Movie Download Openload, Runway 34 Movie Download Tamilrockers, Runway 34 Movie Download Movierulz, Runway 34 Movie Download 720p, Runway 34 Full Movie Download 480p, Runway 34 Full Movie Download bolly4u, Runway 34 Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Runway 34 Full Movie Watch Online, and more are used by people to watch the pirated version of this flick.

Apart from Runway 34, there are several other movies and series that have too become the victims of piracy. It includes the recently released 365 Days – This Day, Jana Gana Mana, Antakshari, Jersey among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2022 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).