Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that his son Ibrahim is assisting filmmaker Karan Johar in a film to learn the nuances of filmmaking. Saif spoke with host Siddharth Kannan in an interview for the latter's YouTube channel. While Ibrahim is ready to enter Bollywood, Saif revealed that he is first understanding the filmmaking process by being behind the camera. The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhoot Police Stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam to Grace the Sony TV Show.

Talking about the different stages, his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh are at, Saif said: "They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his dreams and ideas are." Further he said: "Sara is older and we have a very different equation and of course, Taimur is looking to you for guidance and all that, Jeh is just smiling and drooling (laughs), much more my mental age than any of them. He's the newborn of course. They are different, luckily and interestingly, as Sara said, every decade of my life has had a kid. From the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so that's what it is. I'm different too." Bhoot Police Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's Quirky Bromance Makes This Horror-Comedy A Crisp Watch!

While it is unclear which film of Karan is Ibrahim assisting on, it is said to be the filmmaker's next 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

