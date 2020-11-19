Actor Salman Khan had spent the better part of the COVID-19 lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse in order to stay away from his parents to keep them safe and maintain social distancing. But looks like his return to the new normal has not boded well for him. The actor, recently got back to shooting, not only for his TV show Bigg Boss 14, but also his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, after everyone getting back to normal shoot life, Salman Khan's personal driver and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Superstar Salman Khan Whisks Off with Family to the Panvel Farmhouse in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak.

Salman Khan's personal driver Ashok and two of their household staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to Bombay Hospital. And this has led to Salman isolating himself. His family too will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days, read a report in Pinkvilla. Salman Khan To Play A Key Role In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathan?.

Sources close to the actor told the portal that Salman has ensured that his infected staff gets the 'best treatment and care for the illness'. However, with the actor in isolation now, the report states that it is not certain if Salman will shoot for the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes or not!

