Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Enjoying a Bicycle Ride in Panvel (Watch Videos)

Coronavirus lockdown has now reached its fifth phase in India and finally, some relaxations have been made in certain areas. Actor Salman Khan who has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with friends Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha D'Souza and Iulia Vantur has been spending his lockdown time rather productively. The actor released three new songs that he recorded at his farmhouse and also released a music video of one of the songs featuring Jacqueline Fernandez in it. If you're a Bhai fan, you probably already know how much the actor loves to go on bicycle rides. In Mumbai, the actor has been spotted cycling on several occasions. Tere Bina Song: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cosy Chemistry Wins Netizens' Hearts (Read Tweets).

Recently, Salman took off for a bicycle ride accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez around his Panvel farmhouse. The actor's fanclub shared a video of the star enjoying a cycle ride along with his friends. In the video, we see Salman cycling in a grey t-shirt with white shorts and Jacqueline Fernandez is seen sporting a white tank top. In the video, we see Salman's fans calling out to him as he waves at them whilst on his bicycle ride. Salman Khan Shoots a Song With Jacqueline Fernandez Titled 'Tere Bina at His Panvel Farmhouse', Says 'This Is My Cheapest Production' (Watch Video).

Salman Khan recently lost one of his closest friends, music composer Wajid Khan who passed away after suffering from coronavirus ad a kidney ailment. The actor had taken to social media to condole his death and wrote, "Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace." The actor's latest track, "Bhai Bhai" was Wajid's last composition.