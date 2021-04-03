Reports suggest that Salman Khan has been approached to be part of the Hindi remake of probably the first big hit of Indian cinema this year, Master. A Pinkvilla report suggests that the actor has been approached by the makers. A source told the portal, "Murad (Khetani) and the team of Endemol have had a couple of meetings with Salman Khan over the last 30 days, to discuss Master with him. Salman has liked the concept of the film, and has shown keen interest, however, is waiting for the team of Master to come to him with a bound script in Hindi, as a lot of elements from the Tamil original have to be tweaked to suit the sensibilities of Bollywood audience." Bollywood Actor Salman Khan Invests in Short-Form Video App ‘Chingari’

Salman isn't new to remakes. Be it Pokkiri in Wanted or Bodyguard, the actor has been part of several of them. For some reason, his aura and persona suit the roles that the hit heroes of the South exude in their movies. He even excelled in Tere Naam which was the remake of Chiyan Vikram's Sethu.

But we do wonder how will Salman fit the movie in his kitty. The actor has a plethora of movies to work on. He finished Radhe after lockdown, has already started work on Tiger 3, there's a cameo in Pathan, Antim, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, apart from reality shows.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).