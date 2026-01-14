Salman Khan added star charm to the wedding reception of singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon, which took place on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Several film and TV stars attended the event, making it a grand evening. Salman arrived at the venue in style and made sure all eyes were on him. As he entered, the newlyweds warmly welcomed him. Stebin Ben was seen greeting Salman and bowing to him in respect. Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben in Udaipur, Dreamy First Glimpse From Kriti Sanon’s Sister’s Christian Wedding Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Salman Khan at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben Wedding Reception - Watch

Salman Khan Poses With Newlyweds

Salman greeted the couple and posed with them for photos, smiling for the cameras. The Bodyguard actor looked dapper in a blue suit. He spent some time with the couple and was seen chatting and posing with them on the red carpet. For her reception, Nupur Sanon wore a deep maroon off-shoulder gown with fine detailing. She completed her look with jewellery and matching accessories. Stebin Ben opted for a glittering black sherwani for the evening. The couple looked happy as they posed together for photographers. Nupur Sanon Shares Dreamy Pics from Her Traditional Hindu Wedding with Stebin, Sister Kriti Reacts with Nazar Emoji.

Groom Bows in Respect - See Post

(Photo Credit: ANI)

Star-Studded Guest List at Reception

Nupur's sister, actor Kriti Sanon, was also present at the reception. The actress made sure to turn heads with her look. For her sister's special day, Kriti opted to wear an olive-green saree with a sleeveless blouse. Kriti kept her look simple and wore minimal jewellery. Several other stars were also seen at the reception. Celebrities such as Ramesh Turani, Karishma Tanna, Anand L. Rai, Arjun Bijlani, and others attended the celebration and wished the couple. Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon got married on January 11, 2026. Their wedding was also attended by many Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra, among others.