Salman Khan Continues to Extend Monetary Help to 7000 Daily Wage Earners and 90 Vertically Challenged Workers Suffering Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Voot)

While the centre and state governments are thinking of different ways to raise funds for the nation in times of crisis, Salman Khan is doing his bit with a grassroots approach. The actor is carefully scrutinizing the situation every day and is lending a monetary help to the ones whose livelihood is affected due to coronavirus lockdown. The daily wage earners in the entertainment industry are struggling to meet their ends since the shootings of multiple TV shows, web series and movies were shutdown. And to help them in these trying times, the Dabangg star has ensured to deposit a certain amount in their bank accounts. Salman Khan Lauds Baba Siddique and His Son Zeeshan's Efforts of Feeding 1,25,000 Families During Lockdown (View Tweet).

After depositing a certain amount in the accounts of 25,000 daily wage earners, the actor has re-done his deed by supporting additional 7000 daily wage earners. As per recent reports, the actor has asked his team to deposit a certain amount in the bank accounts of these 7,000 workers along with 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of FWICE.

Earlier the actor had also provided ration to the families of some daily wage earners and the same was confirmed by politician Baba Siddiqui. We even saw his video from Panvel where he continued to supply daily essentials to the village residents with the help of Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and others. The actor surely believes in 'Being Human'.