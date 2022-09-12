Bollywood superstar Salman Khan met Jain monk Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur during his 180 days of fasting. Hansratnasuri is a well-known Jain Acharya and Salman has gone to meet him during his fasting time. Astounded by the fact that Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur is fasting for 180 days and that too for the sixth time, Salman came to meet him. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan To Team Up for Tiger 3 by End of September – Reports.

As reported by his followers, Salman also got to learn the various aspects and rituals of Jain religion from the monk. Moreover, they also shared that many other celebrated people also visit Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur to seek blessings. Salman Khan Waves the Tiranga, Makes Rotis and Dances His Heart Out As He Spends a Day With Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam (View Viral Pics).

Check It Out:

The Disciple of Jain Monk..... "Recently, during a visit to a studio, #SalmanKhan met the acharya and was astonished when told that he was on a 180-day continuous fasting for the sixth time." pic.twitter.com/0TmVnpGcw4 — Tiger3-Apr 2023 (@mystery0725) September 11, 2022

According to the reports, Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri ends his 180 days of continuous fasting from Sunday, becoming the only Jain monk to accomplish this marathon fasting ever. In the past two decades of his life as a monk, Acharya Hansratnasuri has spent a total of 12 years fasting, said his followers.

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise, which also stars Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2022 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).