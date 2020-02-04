Salman Khan Shares The First Poster Of Hawa Singh Starring Sooraj Pancholi, Says 'Hawa Se Baatein Karega Singh' (View Pic)

Photo Credit: Twitter/Salman Khan

Salman Khan just shared the first poster and look of Sooraj Pancholi as Hawa Singh. The latter dominated the Indian and Asian amateur boxing circuit for a decade and is apparently known as the Father of Indian Boxing. Salman writes, 'Hawa se baatein karega singh...' which may not be overtly extraordinary anyway but it does give you an inkling what to expect from the film. Sooraj can be seen gulping down a big glass of Lassi while he sits all ripped at a ring. If you look closely, the ring has sacks of sand that you generally see at military camps. Sooraj Pancholi Says ‘Not Even 5% of What Media Wrote About Me is True’

Interestingly, John Abraham was supposed to do the titular in the film which was in the works since 2016. Sam Fernandes, the co-producer of the film, had bought the rights and apparently there were talks to get a big director to helm it too. But as per PeepingMoon, the makers felt since the role needs a lot of intensive training, it will be difficult for John at this age and so, in came Pancholi.

Well, we hope Pancholi does justice to the role as there are many who aren't aware of Hawa Singh and they deserve a good film.