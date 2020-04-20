Pyaar Karona Song: Salman Khan’s New Track Aims to Spread Love and Awareness about Coronavirus

Salman Khan's New Song Pyaar Karona (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There are many celebs who are trying to spread awareness about coronavirus. Individuals are constantly been reminded the dos and don’ts amid this coronavirus pandemic. On April 20, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has released the audio version of the song titled “Pyaar Karona”, a track that aims to spread love and awareness about the novel coronavirus. While sharing the song across social media platforms, Salman Khan captioned it as, “Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now!” Salman Khan's 'Pyaar Karona' Teaser Out, Song To Release on Dabangg Actor's YouTube Channel on April 20 (Watch Video).

The song “Pyaar Karona” has been sung by Salman Khan and the music of it has been composed by the popular duo, Sajid-Wajid. The lyrics of this lovely track has been penned down by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal. In this 4-minute long audio track, one can hear how the singer emphasises on the importance of staying at home and taking care of themselves and their loved ones. He also emphasies on how one should listen to the guidelines shared by the authorities battling against COVID-19. Through this song, he also urges everyone to maintain physical distance but stay connected emotionally. “Pyaar Karona” is indeed one the most meaningful songs released in this hour of crisis, and one must definitely listen to the message conveyed through this song. Salman Khan Asks Rule-Breakers to Adhere to Lockdown Guidelines and Support Authorities Battling COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Pyaar Karona Song

The audio of “Pyaar Karona” is available on TikTok, YouTube Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and many other music portals as well. This special song on coronavirus is a must hear for all. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.