Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is setting new fitness goals as he shared a new picture from his leg day at the gym. Salman took to Twitter, where he shared a slew of pictures from the gym. In the image, he is seen sitting on the leg press machine in grey shorts and a black T-shirt. Salman Khan Shows Off His Toned Legs in Latest Pics on Insta As He Sweats It Out in Gym!.

The actor is seen flaunting his perfect calves and quads as he is drenched in sweat. For the caption, he wrote something that every fitness enthusiast feels: "Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab."

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal to name a few. It will hit the theatres on April 21. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Shares New Gym Pic and Dialogue from His Upcoming Film, Says ‘All You Need Is Will Power’ (View Post).

Salman will also be seen in the third installment of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. It will have a cameo with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Then he will be seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan.

