Salman Khan may have been headlining the news for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai for quite some days, but today he was all in the news because of his rumoured ex-girlfriend Somy Ali. The former actress, who did films with actors like Suniel Shetty and Salman in the past, recently opened up about her Bollywood journey and her equation with the superstar. She talked about how her ultimate goal to enter Bollywood was not to become successful but to possibly marry Salman Khan. Salman Khan's NGO 'Being Human' in Trouble With BMC - Find Out Why.

Talking to Bombay Times, Somy revealed that she was just 16 when she developed a crush on Salman and wanted to marry him. Living in Miami back then, she had to request her parents to send her to India to fulfil her dream. "It was 1991 and I was 16. I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow. She, of course, sent me off to my room, but I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan. That night, I had a dream that I have to go marry Salman because he is going to be my saviour. Since she wouldn’t relent, I called my dad. Of course, I didn’t tell him why I wanted to visit India."

She went on to say, "I told him that we have relatives in Mumbai and I wanted to meet them. I also told him that my biggest dream is to see the Taj Mahal, which I must admit, I haven’t seen to this day (laughs!). I was born in Pakistan and had lived there for a few years before I move to Miami, so I spent a week there, and then landed in India." She added how since she was an outsider from a foreign land, it was very difficult for her to fit in. She now is an activist who works for women rights. She herself was a victim of domestic violence and rape and hence now helps other such women. She is the founder and president of No More Tears USA. Salman Khan Introduces a New Girl! Who Is Vedika Pinto, the Hottie In This Video Song Shared By Dabangg Actor?

Talking about Salman, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this year. The film has been in the making for quite some time and now is all set to entertain the fans on the occasion of Eid. He will also be seen in Antim alongside Aayush Sharma. He is also busy with Bigg Boss 14 shoot as well.

