Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised after she started having breathing issues. The choreographer has been reportedly admitted to a hospital in Bandra. While a report in Times of India suggests that she's doing well and may even get discharged by Wednesday, Twitterati is worried about her health and praying for her speedy recovery. The social media site is buzzing with recovery messages for Khan and fans are really worried about her health.

Post her breathing issues, Saroj Khan was also tested for coronavirus but her reports came in negative. "A few days ago, she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. We were worried, but thankfully it’s not COVID-19. She is feeling better now and is likely to be discharged tomorrow," said a source in his earlier conversation with TOI.

