John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar are busy promoting Satyameva Jayate 2 and recently they appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. The film is a sequel to Milap Zaveri's 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. Going by the film's trailer, it is filled with masala action scenes, dialogue baazi and the same old plot of the protagonist going against the baddie of the society. The movie is bankrolled under T-Series and Emmay Entertainment and was earlier scheduled to release in April 2021 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Maa Sherawali: Divya Khosla Kumar Passionately Prays to Goddess Durga in John Abraham Starrer (Watch Video).

The John Abraham film is all set to clash with Salman Khan's Antim which also stars Aayush Sharma in a pivotal role. This box-office clash will be interesting to see as the two superstars are going to face off each other for the first time. Just Before you plan to watch John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 in the theatres near you, Here is everything you need to know about Divya Khosla Kumar starter. Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Jann Gann Mann: John Abraham Brings You the Patriotic Anthem of the Year! (Watch Video).

Cast

The film stars John Abraham in the triple role whereas Divya Khosla Kumar plays the female lead, Nora Fatehi makes an appearance in what appears to be a special song. The film also stars Harsh Chhaya, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, Sahil Vaid and Mohsin Khan in supporting roles.

Plot

The IMDb synopsis of John Abraham's film reads as follows: Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. From police and politicians to industrialists and a common man, the film will explore corruption in all spheres.

Trailer

Check Out Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer Below:

Release Date

John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar's Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to release on November 25. It is all set to clash with Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's Antim.

Movie Review

Satyameva Jayate 2 reviews are not out yet as there's still time left for the movie's release. LatestLY will soon update you with its detailed movie review.

