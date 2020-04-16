Shabana Azmi Scolds Javed Akhtar for Spilling Soup But His Reply is Beautifully Lyrical And Musical; Watch Video

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An artist will always be an artist, right? No matter what the situation is, creativity will always find a way out for him. And when it comes to Javed Akhtar, the ace lyricist sure knows how to weave some magical moments in the most ordinary scenarios. Shabana Azmi recently took to her Twitter account to share an ordinary incident that Javed Akhtar made extraordinary with it lyrical mind. The instance was pretty simple about the actress scolding her husband and veteran lyricist for spilling the soup. Swara Bhasker To Step Into Shabana Azmi's Shoes For The Arth Remake?

In her Twitter video, she recalled the incident by narrating, "Javed, iss tarah tum khaoge toh kitna tum giraoge,"? But the lyricist wasn't in his everyday mood and wanted to give a musical touch to his explanation. He simply started humming the revised version of the classic 'Abhi Naa Jao Chhod Kar' song. "Jo iss tarah se khaoge, toh kitna tum giraoge. Joh soup iss pe gir gaya, toh jaante toh hoga kya? Yeh daag dhul na payega, Yeh daag dhul na payega... jo dhoyega, bataayega, ke saabun iss pe ghis diya, yeh daag par mitaa nahin," he replied. Shabana Azmi: 'Casting Directors Are Making Sure That the Actors Look Believable On-Screen'

Check Out the Video

While Javed Akhtar's artistic side was surely delightful, it was Shabana Azmi's voice when she sang his new version that made it sound like a beautiful melody. Whoever said love dies with time should take some cues from the wonderful and romantic life of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.