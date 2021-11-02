The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today (November 2). This year, the celebration scenes at Mannat would be totally different and grand as it was a homecoming for SRK’s son Aryan Khan on October 30 after getting bail in an alleged drug case. The past few days have been tough for the Khan family, but forgetting all the negatives, we are here to raise a toast for the one and only Shah Rukh Khan on his born day. He has been in the industry for almost 30 years and there was and never will be anyone like him. Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence Mannat Decorated With Lights to Welcome Aryan Khan Home on October 30! (View Pics).

Right from turning into a villain, a lover boy (many times), a NASA employee to even a coach for the Indian hockey team on screen, SRK is surely the DON of Indian cinema. Besides his professional achievements, Shah Rukh is also a great orator and in interviews has always shown his eloquent side. If not a successful hero in Hindi films, Mr Khan would have been a great philosopher. And on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his real-life quotes that prove he’s a man of many words. Shah Rukh Khan’s Infectious Smile Stands Out in These Pics With Advocate Satish Maneshinde and Team After Aryan Khan’s Bail!

Food For Thought!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bookmark This!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Turn Fears Into Courage!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Have Faith In Oneself!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Never Sell Your Soul!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Reality!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

We Are Bowled Over!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Golden Words!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hard Work Is The Only Religion!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Failure Makes You Human!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Believe In Yourself!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Downfall Is Part Of Life!

Shah Rukh Khan Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best quotes by Bollywood’s King Khan that echo his ideology towards life and also make you follow the right path to glory. Well, coming from a middle-class family, it wasn’t that easy for SRK to make it big in the industry, but here he is a simple boy from Delhi now ruling millions of hearts. Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. Stay tuned!

