Shah Rukh Khan Shares a Positive Post About Spending Time With Loved Ones Amid Lockdown With an Unrelated But Amazing Selfie!

Shah Rukh Khan's Selfie (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in several countries being put on lockdown so as to contain the spread of COVID-19. With everyone being locked up at home, this time is now being utilised by people in multiple ways. While many are happy to be spending time with their loved ones at home, others are learning new skills and so on. Actor Shah Rukh Khan who was recently in the news for making a hefty donation towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India, recently shared a new picture of himself with a lovely message on lockdown and the upside of it which we may not realise at the moment. Twitterati Hail Shah Rukh Khan For His Carefully Organised Charity Towards COVID-19 Relief, #SRKDonatesForCOVID Trends On Top.

Shah Rukh is known for his witty remarks and also his great penmanship when it comes to his social media posts. The actor's new tweet suggested that despite all the dark things happening around the globe currently, for those of us who are in a lockdown, this time will be remembered as the most amount of time we spent with our loved ones. The actor even had a funny comment to add to this as he mentioned that the picture he shared had no connection to his post. Of course, the selfie had SRK looking his amazing best as always! s. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Offer Their 4-Storey Personal Office Space Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitter Hail The Couple and Trend #SRKOfficeForQuarantine.

Check Out the Tweet Here:

I believe this moment in our lives will finally b a memory of when v had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy. PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thot I look good, so I sneaked it in pic.twitter.com/2KjJnAMFTS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2020

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri recently made donations for coronavirus relief efforts through various business ventures of their, supporting different NGOs and released a detailed note of the same. What was truly worth lauding was that apart from financial aid, Shah Rukh also contributed 50,000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the Medical staff. The couple recently also offered their personal office space for quarantine facility to the BMC.