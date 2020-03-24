Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and More - 20 Amazing Little Details About Your Fave Hindi Movies That Will Make You Watch Them Again!

20 Amazing Little Details About Your Fave Hindi Movie That Will Make You Watch Them Again!

Recently a tweet by a Twitter user went viral when he shared a clip from the Pardes song "Yeh Dil Deewana". While the song is quite popular, only a few had noticed that in that particular sequence, the backup dancers dancing behind Shah Rukh Khan were all King Khan himself! This amazing little observation brings us to the fact that when rewatching our favourite Hindi movies, we can come across some amazing details that we never have noticed when we have watched them the first time. Did You Notice Shah Rukh Khan Turn Backup Dancer In Yeh Dil Deewana Song From Pardes?

Bearing that in mind, we looked at several fan-discussion boards on Reddit and Quora, where movie buffs shared the Easter eggs and movie secrets that they have discovered while watching their favourite movies. Among them, we have compiled 20 of some very amazing little details about some big movies that could inspire you to watch them again.

Lagaan

In Ashutosh Gowariker's Oscar-nominated film, Goli (Daya Shankar Pandey) and Bhura (Raghubir Yadav) are shown as these squabbling neighbours, who fight and troll each other for random things.

A Still from Lagaan

But when a British officer pushes Bhura for handling the ball, it is Goli who rushes to hold him.

A Still from Lagaan

There is another scene where the villagers are angry with Bhuvan (Aamir Khan) for accepting the bet (for the cricket match), but comes to defend him when the mobs from other villages come to beat him. Including his love rival, Lakha (Yashpal Sharma).

Through these details, Gowariker shows the idea of Indians coming together to face an outside crisis, shutting outside their personal differences.

Swades

From one Ashutosh Gowariker masterpiece to another. In Swades that has SRK's finest performance, his character Mohan Bhargava arrives in Kaveri Amma's (the late Kishori Ballal) village with a caravan and many bottles of mineral water. Even when Kaveri amma offers him water from the kitchen, he doesn't drink from the tumbler and only drinks from his mineral bottles. Wherever Mohan goes, he has a bottle with him. Like below,

Or below,

Still From Swades

Now remember that iconic scene, where after visiting the downtrodden farmer, Mohan sees a boy selling water at the railway station and buys a 'thimble' from him and drinks from it?

Still From Swades

When you remember his obsession with mineral water, this scene now beautifully showcases Mohan's life-changing arc in the film.

3 Idiots

Remember the now infamous (but guiltily funny) 'balatkar' speech scene in this Rajkumar Hirani film? Through Chatur's most embarrassing moment, the protagonist (Aamir Khan) wanted to highlight the repercussions of mindless mugging. Chatur isn't very fluent in Hindi, which is why he could be deceived easily, and his flaw is shadowed quite early in the film.

Still from 3 Idiots

When Farhan (R Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi) rush to their old hostel terrace thinking they will meet their old friend there, they instead meet Chatur (Omi Vaidya), who asks them, "Hello idiots, Madira Pioge?" For a split second, we get a glimpse of his mobile screen that shows he verified if madeira actually meant liquor. Few scenes later, we know why!

Hindi Medium

In Saket Chaudhary's satirical film, the Batras (Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar) pretend to be poor and shift to a lower-middleclass locality so that they are eligible for the quota for the underprivileged in a posh school. In one scene, Mita is seen carrying a steel bucket asking for water.

Still from Hindi Medium

Observe the way she is handling both the bucket and her purse (during the time when she didn't have to pretend to be poor). Old habits do die hard!

Kapoor & Sons

One notable trait in Shakun Batra's wonderful family drama is the main family's troubles of getting a perfect family picture clicked. The squabbling siblings Arjun (Sidharth Malhotra) and Rahul (Fawad Khan) keep some distance from each other, to which the photographer tells them, "Ye kya India-Pakistan ki border ke liye jagah rakhe ho kya? Paas aao na yaar!"

A Still from Kapoor & Sons

It sound might like a throwaway line, but look a little inside the casting of these two actors (Sidharth - India; Fawad - Pakistan), and you will smile wryly at the metaness of it all!

Rang De Basanti

Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti is a gamechanger of a film filled with amazing performances, memorable moments and great music. Plus, lot of intricate details. The female protagonist, Sue keeps the broken watch of her grandfather's, a British officer who served in the same jail where freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was incarcerated before his hanging. Notice the time at which the watch stopped working ...

Still from Rang De Basanti

It's little past 7.30 pm, the same time when Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged to death on March 23, 1931 in Lahore jail.

Hungama

Priyadarshan had directed one of the funniest comedies of all time, Hera Pheri, the remake of the Malayalam hit, Ramji Rao Speaking. In it, we had one of the most awesome characters in Paresh Rawal's Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. After Hera Pheri, Priyadarshan made Hungama, a remake of his own Malayalam hit Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. The remake had Aftab Shivdasani as Nandu, a singer who is later revealed to be a runaway son of a rich man. We get this information through the below ad that is seen by Tiku Talsania's character. Notice his father's name in the ad...

A still from Hungama

Yup, Nandu seems to be the son of one Seth Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. So before Rohit Shetty made his cop universe, Priyadarshan had secretly made his own comedy-verse and we didn't notice. The fun doesn't end here. Paresh Rawal has an important role in Hungama, but in not one scene do we see Aftab and Paresh come face-to-face! Time to wonder why?

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Neeraj Pandey's biopic on former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a big hit and featured Sushant Singh Rajput in fine form. As the film encapsulates Dhoni's life from his teenage to his World Cup winning saga, there are some interesting details in the film. Like during the '90s portions, check out the registration of the bike in a scene from the film below...

A Still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

You know that Dhoni is from Ranchi, Jharkhand, but when the above scene was happening, Jharkhand was still a part of Bihar. As it became a separate state, the newer registration plates in the film also reflected that as seen in a scene taking place in 2005.

A Still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

For a film that is accused of playing it safe, there are some very interesting details to check here.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Anurag Kashyap's ambitious gangster drama is a two-parter masterpiece that throws you new deets and jokes every time you get to watch it. In the film, we have the inimitable Ramadhir Singh (Tigmanshu Dhulia), the primary antagonist and one of the finest villains in Hindi Cinema. Not only is he an egoistic and dangerous for, Ramadhir Singh is also pretty racist and casteist. Even towards his own men.

When the dreadful Sultan (Pankaj Tripathi) comes to visit him, Ramadhir's wife asks her husband if she should serve the food. When he agrees, she, in a low tone, tells him, 'Cheeni mitti waala bartan mein laga dete hain...' (will serve it in earthenware) and Ramadhir subtly nods to it. So even though Ramadhir wants Sultan's help, he doesn't want to share plates with him and, moreover, is kinda scared to admit his racist savarna attitude!

Dev D

Look at the below pictures. You might think they are from the same movie, but they aren't. The top still is from Dev D, while the below is from Gulaal.

Stills from Dev D (top) and Gulaal (bottom)

Both the films were directed by Anurag Kashyap, came out in the same year, and had the protagonist of each film (Abhay Deol in Dev D, Dilip Singh in Gulaal) cross each paths in a subtle way of sharing cinematic universes.

AndhaDhun

Sriram Raghavan is an intelligent filmmaker whose movies have a lot of Easter eggs, exciting details, and secrets in them. His debut film, Johnny Gaddar, not only riffed off an important plot element from Amitabh Bachchan's Parwana but also boasted about it. In AndhaDhun, Raghavan's latest mindbender, there are some brilliant nods and detailing that you need to watch a couple of times to get most of them. While pondering if Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) is truly blind by the end, or is he faking it again? This little detail might even confuse you more.

Still from AndhaDhun

In the beginning of the film, we see a blind hare being chased by a farmer and then we hear a gunshot. This scene is played later when Akash tells Sophie (Radhika Apte), about what happened in the end with him and Simi (Tabu). In his version, the blind rabbit cause a car accident and gets Simi killed. Seconds later, we find out that his cane has a hare head on it. So did Akash just pull a Keyser Söze on both Sophie and the audience, and nothing of that sort really happened?

Housefull 3

Okay, Housefull 3 may not be everyone's favourite comedy, but it has one very subtly funny Easter Egg. In one scene, the three male leads - Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh - are seen playing Scrabbles. Look at the words they have put on the board.

Still From Housefull 3

There is 'Indian' that pokes fun at Akshay's choice of nationalist movies, while also being the trigger that brings out his character's dual personality in the film. There are also 'singer' and 'rap' that represents Abhishek's character, a wannabe rapper. We have 'cars', and you know, Riteish's character is a racer. Finally, there are 'spoof' and 'Housefull' and you very well know what they represent!

Queen

Queen, directed by the controversial #MeToo accused Vikas Bahl, is but an amazing film about a woman seeking her independence and free spirit in a foreign land. That trait is subtly represent in the below scene, where Kangana Ranaut's character is seen running.

A Still from Queen

The board about the restaurant reads De Vrijheid, a Dutch words that translates in English to 'The Freedom'.

Sarbjit

Omung Kumar's biopic on the unfortunate Sarabjit Singh, a Punjabi farmer who languishes in a Pakistani jail for years before being killed, has its hearts in the right place but doesn't make a great impact.

A Still from Sarbjit

While Randeep Hooda plays the titular character, the above scene has the makers pay a humble tribute to the real Sarabjit Singh using his pictures in the posters.

Drishyam

Drishyam is a decent remake of the Malayalam film by the same name, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Nishikant Kamat. The original film is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

A Still from Drishyam

Kamat pays an ode to the original director by having Devgn's character use that name, a little misspelt though, in the above scene.

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar is a heartwarming drama about a talented teenager whose singing aspirations are muffled by her horrible father. Thankfully, she has her long-suffering mother and cherubic younger brother for support. In one of the film's touching scenes, Insia (Zaira Wasim) finds her laptop, earlier broken by her father, crudely taped back by her brother.

A Still from Secret Superstar

But if you notice closely, instead of QWERTY arrangement, the innocent little boy sticks back the keys in the format that he know - the usual 'ABCD' arrangement.

Rockstar

Now let's talk about Imtiaz Ali, a wonderful filmmaker let down by his own genius. In Rockstar, he unites Ranbir Kapoor with his late grand-uncle, Shammi Kapoor in a couple of scenes. But there is a lot more context in these scenes than you would have realised. Like the first time, they see each other face to face, Ranbir's character is bathed in light and is placed in the right.

Still from Rockstar

The next time they meet, Ranbir's character has turned into Janardhan, and during the jugalbandi, he is placed in the left, shrouded in little darkness, thus reflecting the conflicted nature of his mind and personality.

Still from Rockstar

Brilliant, Imtiaz, just brilliant!

Tamasha

Noe let's talk about another Imtiaz Ali movie, the underrated Tamasha. In the Corsica portions, there comes a scene where Tara comes across a book that Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) has been reading on the floor.

Still from Tamasha

The book that he is reading is Joseph Heller's Catch-22, and you can see he has only done about a few pages.

In a later scene, when Tara comes to bid farewell to Ved, we see him sleeping on the bed. Look closely and we find the same book, with him having read more pages.

Still from Tamasha

We wonder if Ved managed to finish the book by the end.

PINK

Taapsee Pannu plays one of the leads embroiled in a #MeToo movement and accused of attempted murder. During the legal proceedings, we get to see her tattoo.

A Still from PINK

Her tattoo denotes a bird wanting to fly high. Now you are smart enough to guess, in the context of the film's messaging, as to what that means.

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's controversial hit, has his character Kabir Singh woo Preeti, his junior in the medical college, in a very dominant manner but not without affecting her studies. The two times he took her out of her class were when she was learning about 'hand' and 'forearms'. And he makes sure, he teacher he about them, while spending time with her.

Still from Kabir Singh

The third time, when Kabir asks Preeti what she is being taught that day, she takes a pause and replied, "Apothorax'. Instead of taking her out, Kabir walks away. It's not that he didn't know about the subject; the medical students would know that apothorax broadly covers the chest area, and Kabir, in his weird gentlemanly ways, knows that he isn't that close enough to Preeti to draw with markers on that part of her body.