Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi- The Human Computer released over a month ago. The movie based on the maths genius was hailed by the critics and the fans in equal parts. The film is based on the real life incidents of Shakuntala Devi. It threw light on the mother-daughter relationship as well as her relationship with husband Paritosh Banerji. In a moment in the film, Shakuntala Devi is seen claiming that her husband is a gay while promoting her book 'The World of Homosexuals' (1977) in America. Her daughter, Anupama Banerji fights with her over her statement at the book launch. This scene was explained by the real-life daughter, Anupama in an interview, saying that her father was not a gay. Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan Rocks as the ‘Human Computer’ in This Heartwarming Tale of Feminism, Motherhood and, of Course, Maths!.

In a chat with Boom Live, she said "If daddy were gay I would be the first to say that because it's fine to be gay. I have really close friends that are gay and it's no big deal. He wasn't gay. He was very popular and he had a partner after mummy (Shakuntala Devi) who was with him for a long time…. It didn't matter to daddy because he is so easy going. She just said my husband is gay. It really sounded interesting to people. I think it was just a marketing technique."

The director of the film, Anu Menon also offered the explanation on the execution of the scene in the film. She was quoted saying by the portal, "Shakuntala just said this gay bit or that her father was being a circus trainer, because people would keep asking her, why or how? She found these answers useful because that shut people up."

Shakuntala Devi-The Human Computer also starred Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, Jisshu Sengupta in the main cast.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).