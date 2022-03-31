Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-starrer Sharmaji Namkeen was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie revolves around the life of a retired man who has passion of cooking food and loves to attend kitty parties. The sweet story about the man's journey will impress you for sure. Having said that, as per the reviews, the flick has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the OTT platform, Sharmaji Namkeen got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Sharmaji Namkeen Movie Review: Rishi Kapoor Turns On His Charm With Guaranteed ‘Sweet’ Results With Help From Paresh Rawal!

Watch Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer Below:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal Cook Up a Story That Is Sweet, Emotional and Something That Cannot Be Missed (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Sharmaji Namkeen sees Rishi Kapoor or Paresh Rawal as Brij Gopal Sharma aka Sharmaji. Apart from the leads, the flick also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and Isha Talwar, among others. Sharmaji Namkeen is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

